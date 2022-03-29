Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Ameriprise Financial worth $329,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $2,235,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,729 shares of company stock worth $11,109,753. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $311.86. 25,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.11 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.20 and a 200-day moving average of $296.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

