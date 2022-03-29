Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,729 shares of company stock worth $11,109,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $311.10 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.11 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

