Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ABCB opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABCB. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.