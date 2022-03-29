Analysts Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.23. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $145,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,091 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $60,896,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after buying an additional 423,478 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after buying an additional 143,141 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CW stock opened at $153.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.44. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $162.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

