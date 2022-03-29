Analysts Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post $2.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. General Dynamics posted earnings of $2.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $241.09. 1,642,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $179.85 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.