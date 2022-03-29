Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $921.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $404.54. 335,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.31 and a 200-day moving average of $392.70. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

