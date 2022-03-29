Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) will report sales of $40.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.58 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $190.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $236.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $216.28 million, with estimates ranging from $169.63 million to $276.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 1,156,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,474. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.