Analysts Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) to post sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $124.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

