Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) to Post $1.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) to report $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $0.89. Garmin posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $121.39. 761,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.01. Garmin has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

