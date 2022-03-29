Analysts Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Earnings of $9.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $9.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.84. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $5.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $40.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $44.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $39.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.17 to $45.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.33.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $13.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.82. The company had a trading volume of 175,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,290. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $95,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,489.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

