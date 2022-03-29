Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMPGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

