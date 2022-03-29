Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post $2.12 EPS

Analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will post $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.32. Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. Middleby’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.22.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 3.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.3% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD stock traded up $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,710. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.03 and its 200-day moving average is $181.62. Middleby has a 1 year low of $158.29 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

