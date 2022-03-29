Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for eBay (EBAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY):

3/22/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $88.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – eBay is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – eBay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $69.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $68.00.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $73.00.

2/23/2022 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

2/22/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $68.00 to $64.00.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.21. 5,340,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,659,051. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $2,025,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

