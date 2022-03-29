Analysts Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) PT at $87.79

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.79.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 126.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $17,841,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

