Analysts Set Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) PT at $44.50

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

CELC opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.06 and a quick ratio of 34.06. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celcuity will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

