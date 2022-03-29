Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT at $207.00

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZFGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFCZF. Raymond James raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of IFCZF remained flat at $$148.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 985. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day moving average is $134.93. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

