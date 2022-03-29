Analysts Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT at $355.99

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.64. The company had a trading volume of 488,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,370,876. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $231.10 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.61 and a 200-day moving average of $310.80.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.