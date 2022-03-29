Analysts Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $121.36

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.36.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of RGA opened at $111.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

