Analysts Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Target Price at $394.48

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $392.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $317.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $327.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

