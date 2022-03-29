Analysts Set Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target at $2.17

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREVF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

TREVF opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.71.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

