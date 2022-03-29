Analysts Set Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target at $2.17

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREVF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
TREVF opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.71.
About Trevali Mining (Get Rating)
Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevali Mining (TREVF)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.