Analysts Set TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Target Price at GBX 289.17

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.17 ($3.79).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTG. Barclays lowered their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 270 ($3.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Shares of TTG traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 215.50 ($2.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,247. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 243.10. The company has a market cap of £379.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 173.59 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In related news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($104,009.73).

About TT Electronics (Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.