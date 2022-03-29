Analysts Set Victrex plc (LON:VCT) PT at GBX 2,667.78

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,667.78 ($34.95).

Several research firms recently commented on VCT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($30.52) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.06) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.03) to GBX 2,060 ($26.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,800 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($24.80) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($69,431.49). Also, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 500 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($25.15) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,575.32). Insiders bought a total of 3,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,305,348 over the last quarter.

Shares of LON VCT traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,885 ($24.69). The stock had a trading volume of 198,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,910. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,731 ($22.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.63). The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,955.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,243.18.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

