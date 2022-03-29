Analysts Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) PT at $228.88

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

ZTS stock opened at $189.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.20. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $155.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

