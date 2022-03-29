Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2022 – Agile Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Agile Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

3/18/2022 – Agile Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Agile Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Agile Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Agile Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Agile Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

