Analyzing Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) & BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTCS and Anaplan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.21 million 47.19 -$16.05 million ($4.09) -1.11 Anaplan $592.18 million 16.53 -$203.60 million ($1.39) -46.88

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BTCS has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -1,321.56% -197.18% -125.39% Anaplan -34.38% -75.03% -26.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BTCS and Anaplan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anaplan 0 14 5 0 2.26

Anaplan has a consensus price target of $65.56, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Anaplan.

Summary

Anaplan beats BTCS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS (Get Rating)

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

