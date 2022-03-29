Analyzing Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Evercel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 12.85 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -68.77 Evercel $45.08 million 1.16 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Evercel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 131.17%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Evercel.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Evercel on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Evercel (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

