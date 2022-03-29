Analyzing Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -7.25% 15.14% 3.23% Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 21.27% 16.52% 11.43%

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.77 -$218.30 million ($1.05) -10.45 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $341.95 million 3.58 $73.22 million N/A N/A

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rackspace Technology and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 5 5 0 2.50 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.89%. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.14%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Summary

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats Rackspace Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

