Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Gap Down to $52.84

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.84, but opened at $51.23. Andersons shares last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 1,995 shares changing hands.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $727,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,419 shares of company stock worth $5,158,140 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,057,000 after buying an additional 353,839 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

