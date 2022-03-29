Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 3,962 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter.

JPSE stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. 10,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,383. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38.

