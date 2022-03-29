Andesa Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

HAS stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.44. 2,672,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,466. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

