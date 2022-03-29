Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,777,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,787. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $176.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.49 and its 200 day moving average is $185.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

