Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 21,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $16,641,472. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $641.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,289. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $261.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $584.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

