Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,849,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,935,000 after purchasing an additional 389,393 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 90,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 97,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period.

DIAL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 668,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

