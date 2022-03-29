Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 453 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.84 on Tuesday, hitting $463.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,520,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,961. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $394.27 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

