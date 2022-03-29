Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 53,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,797. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

