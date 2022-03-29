Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 70 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 70 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $18.39 on Tuesday, hitting $450.01. 4,472,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,761. The stock has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.91 and its 200 day moving average is $562.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

