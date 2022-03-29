Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $48,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $4,893,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.70. 3,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,327. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $149.90 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average of $183.40.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

