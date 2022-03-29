Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 4,300 ($56.33) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 3,600 ($47.16) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,025.14.

Anglo American stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

