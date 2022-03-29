Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

