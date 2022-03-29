Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,731 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $8,318,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 36.7% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,242,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 871,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,927,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 845,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

