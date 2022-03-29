Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $326.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.40 and a 200 day moving average of $294.39. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $327.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

