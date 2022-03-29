Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 105,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 1.0% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 234,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 136,757 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APGB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 19,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

