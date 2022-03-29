Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Major Shareholder Blackstone Inc Sells 14,187,515 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 14,187,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $532,031,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of APR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 585,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 586.18% and a net margin of 5.66%. Analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

APR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

