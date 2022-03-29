AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) will report sales of $826.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $834.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $817.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $776.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $116.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.62. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

