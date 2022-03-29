Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 185,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,656. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $145.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $1,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $258,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 514,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

