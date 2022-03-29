Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

NYSE ACRE opened at $15.45 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $729.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

