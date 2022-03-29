Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

ARES has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

ARES stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.71. 678,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,416. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

