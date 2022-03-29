Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of AR opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$814.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.74.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$129.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argonaut Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (Get Rating)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.