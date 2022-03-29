Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ARDS opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

