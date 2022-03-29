Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 284.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.46. 28,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,850. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.19. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.